Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $216,000 in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.67. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $638,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,103,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,360.50. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

