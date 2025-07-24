Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 94.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised Alpha Teknova to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of TKNO opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 28.48% and a negative net margin of 60.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

In other news, Director Martha J. Demski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,720. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

