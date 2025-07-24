Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 58 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $6,556,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $227,268,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $279.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $298.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

