Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 369.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,815,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $422.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.17 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.