Morling Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 206.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 2,113,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,879. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

