Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 129,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,649. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

