Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Airbnb by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.15. 921,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $771,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at $59,873,424.40. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $30,363,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416,015 shares in the company, valued at $182,184,489.90. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock worth $218,970,735. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

