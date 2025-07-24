Morling Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,108 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,297. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

