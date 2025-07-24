Morgan Stanley Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $185.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,305,000 after acquiring an additional 713,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,129,000 after acquiring an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,596,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

