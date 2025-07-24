Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Director Craig F. Sullivan Sells 12,200 Shares

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.