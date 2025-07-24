Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $358.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.57.

CDNS opened at $326.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.06 and its 200 day moving average is $288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

