Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,051 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

