Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

