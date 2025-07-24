MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 111 Capital lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

