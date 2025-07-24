Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total transaction of $365,213.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,795.82. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Monday, July 14th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total transaction of $370,947.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67.

On Monday, June 30th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49.

On Monday, June 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total transaction of $353,353.99.

On Monday, June 16th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $361,522.59.

On Monday, June 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $360,866.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.93, for a total value of $333,428.81.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total value of $328,506.97.

On Monday, May 19th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total value of $324,805.25.

On Thursday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,615 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $1,724,226.40.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $713.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.33.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.