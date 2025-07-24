Mendel Money Management Buys 158 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.74.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.04 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.