Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.660 EPS.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 3,158,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 778,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 37,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,709,000 after buying an additional 1,393,000 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

