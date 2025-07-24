Matson (MATX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19.

Matson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This trade represents a 50.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

