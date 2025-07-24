Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.