Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Stake Trimmed by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 2.5% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after buying an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $81,318,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.0%

MPC stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.95. 622,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.