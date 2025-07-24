Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Position Boosted by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 0.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after buying an additional 7,053,066 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,367,000 after buying an additional 230,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,948,000 after buying an additional 902,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $654,751,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

