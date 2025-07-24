Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CYBR opened at $376.15 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.75.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

