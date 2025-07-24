Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 15,523 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $78.96 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

