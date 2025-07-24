Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.