Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 38,220.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233,694 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $361.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.