Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $310.98 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.26.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

