Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $637.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $642.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $637.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

