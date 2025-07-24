Madison Asset Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,972 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 244,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

