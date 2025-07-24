Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $263.39 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.