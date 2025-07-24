Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $292.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.74 and its 200 day moving average is $269.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $293.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.