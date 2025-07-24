Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. UBS Group raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FMX stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.3625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.17%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

