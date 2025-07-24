Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.