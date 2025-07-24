Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $459.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $461.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.05.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

