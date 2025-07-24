Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,444,000 after buying an additional 797,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,616,000 after buying an additional 417,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,784,000 after buying an additional 445,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.