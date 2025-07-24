Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,915,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

