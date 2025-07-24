Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

