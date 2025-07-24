Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $161.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

