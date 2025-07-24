Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 18,746 State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

State Street Trading Up 0.8%

STT opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

