Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,659,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 925,041 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 196,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

