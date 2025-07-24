Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 7,927 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,738,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 381,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 355,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 998,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 331,319 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $118.64. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

