Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 28,791 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 44,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 1.0%

NiSource stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

