Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 532.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 456.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $395.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

