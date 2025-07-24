Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 5,462 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499,736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after buying an additional 322,475 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,254,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.40.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $336.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

