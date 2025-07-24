Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 2,851 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Capri by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,339,000 after buying an additional 7,129,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $58,070,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $26,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DME Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 2,103,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

