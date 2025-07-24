M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.72 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.77). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 214.70 ($2.92), with a volume of 10,891 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M Winkworth

M Winkworth Stock Performance

M Winkworth Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.67.

(Get Free Report)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.