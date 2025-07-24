Luda Technology Group (NYSE:LUD) Stock Price Down 21.3% – What’s Next?

Luda Technology Group (NYSE:LUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 66,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 42,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Luda Technology Group Trading Down 21.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83.

Luda Technology Group Company Profile

We are a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products. Our history began with Luda HK which was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Company’s business expanded further upstream when Luda PRC was set up to commence the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with self-owned factory in China.

