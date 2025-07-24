Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:LOW opened at $228.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

