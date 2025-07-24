Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LOGN opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. Logansport Financial has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Logansport Financial’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

