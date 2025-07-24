Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. 2,390,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,641,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 13.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $246.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 49,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,578.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 497,168 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.