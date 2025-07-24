Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,520 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.93% of Lindsay worth $40,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lindsay by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In related news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,394.89. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on LNN

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $135.93. 22,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,674. Lindsay Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.